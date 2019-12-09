|
|
Paul Wichael
Bridgewater - Paul Givens Wichael, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bellaire at Stone Port.
He was born in Briery Branch on March 5, 1933, and was a son of the late Lester Paul and Elizabeth Adeline "Addie" (Patterson) Wichael.
Paul was a crane operator at Shickel Machine Shop and Silver Lake Welding. He was a lifetime member of Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed collecting model trains.
He was united in marriage on December 24, 1958 to Charlotte Lavonne (McNett) Wichael, who preceded him in death on September 21, 2011.
He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Williams, of Harrisonburg; Mary Margaret Parker, and husband Bill, of Bridgewater; and brothers, James Wichael, and wife Patricia, of Mt. Solon and Herbert Frank Wichael, and wife Sharyn, of Sangersville. His niece and nephews, Lester Craig Wichael and companion Tonya Morgan, Shay Wichael Kelley and husband Ricky, and Brandon Thomas Wichael and wife Sarah; great nieces and nephews, Devon Wichael, Luke James Wichael, Lauryn Kelley, and Chelsy Morgan also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd, Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019