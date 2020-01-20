Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline McKinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline McKinley

Pauline McKinley Obituary
Pauline McKinley



Pauline Caroline McKinley, 98, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Legacy of North Augusta, Staunton.

She was born on April 28, 1921 in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frederick and Caroline (Schweiger) Welde.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mehrer McKinley.

Survivors include a daughter, Kim Shand and husband, Warren of Staunton; son, Thomas Mehrer McKinley of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Brendan Shand and wife, Nina, Ryan Shand and wife, Jennifer, Stuart Shand and wife, Jamie, Thomas Joseph McKinley and wife, Marie; great grandchildren, Leah Shand, Heidi Shand, Abby Shand and Leonie McKinley.

Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street Waynesboro.

Polly's remains will be interred alongside her husband at the West Point Cemetery at a later date.

We cannot overlook the care and support given by all the folks at Legacy of North Augusta in Staunton during her life there. They truly enriched her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Polly's name, or to Legacy Hospice, 14 Old Oaks Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939, who provided such loving and attentive support to the family and Polly during her final days.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
