Pearline L. Sellers
Verona - Pearline L. Sellers, 93, of Verona formerly of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Sellers was born, March 21, 1926 on Lambs Mtn., VA., and was the daughter of the late Billie and Zettie Taylor Lamb.
On July 16, 1949, she married Norman Leroy Sellers who preceded her in death on November 15, 2004. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Alan Lee Sellers.
Pearline was employed with Sleepware as seamstress and was well known for her sewing capability. The sunshine, mountains and loving her family were all great joys to her.
She is survived by two daughters, Denise Housh and husband, Craig of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Diane Dull and husband, Dennis of Verona; daughter-in-law, Sherri Sellers of Culpeper; seven grandchildren, Kristopher, Justin, Zachary, Kari, Kasey, Stephen and Kimberly, as well as 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Verona United Methodist Church with Reverend Bob Weeks officiating.
Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 30 to July 3, 2019