Peggy A. McClure
Stuarts Draft - Peggy Bruce (Agnor) McClure, 86, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Augusta County. She was born on August 16, 1933 in Lexington, VA, the daughter of Beatrice (Hickman) and James Herbert Agnor, Sr.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 67 years, E. Donald McClure, Jr.; two daughters and their families, Martha and Thomas Elliott of Waynesboro and Susan, Denny, and Brittany Riggleman of Dayton; a son, James E. McClure of Staunton; two granddaughters and their families, Tara, Tim, Bryson, Emmalyn, and Austin Mahanes of Stuarts Draft and Courtney, Armani, and Gillian Hall of Richmond; a sister and special niece Martha and Deborah MacKay of Lexington, KY; and a brother and sister-in-law James H. and Nancy Agnor of Dallas, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce A. Foster.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 256, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.