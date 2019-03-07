Services
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
Peggy Ann (Heslep) Denny

Peggy Ann (Heslep) Denny Obituary
Peggy Ann (Heslep) Denny

Raphine - Peggy Ann (Heslep) Denny, 77, wife of Don Denny of 8147 North Lee Hwy. Raphine, VA passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital, Lexington, VA. A daughter of the late Martin Heslep and the late Lilly (Sensabaugh) Heslep, she was born on August 27, 1941 in Rockbridge County. She was a member of Concord Church, Fairfield, VA.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters, Jo Ann Hammond of Masonville, Colorado, Lois Fleming of Ashton, Idaho and Melanie Patton of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; grandson John Wahl and granddaughters Jolene Hammond and LeCasey Patton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James Heslep and Jackie Lee Heslep and sister Katherine Heslep.

A service will be conducted 2 pm. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Dr. John De Jong and Rev. Stan Ogden officiating. Private burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Fairfield, VA.

In lieu of flowers it is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Concord Church c/o Don Denny, Treasurer, 8147 North Lee Hwy., Raphine, VA 24472.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
