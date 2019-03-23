|
Peggy Frances Brinkley
Millboro - Peggy Frances Doyle Brinkley, age 83, of 23905 Mountain Valley Road, Millboro, VA, died Friday, March 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodland Union Church, Millboro with Reverend David George officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday afternoon from 12:30 PM until the time of service at Woodland Union Church. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit nicelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019