Peggy Frances Brinkley Obituary
Peggy Frances Brinkley

Millboro - Peggy Frances Doyle Brinkley, age 83, of 23905 Mountain Valley Road, Millboro, VA, died Friday, March 22, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodland Union Church, Millboro with Reverend David George officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday afternoon from 12:30 PM until the time of service at Woodland Union Church. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit http://protect us.mimecast.com/s/zXLbCDkZy9C56pjgnsWbXQOdomain=nicelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
