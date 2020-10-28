1/1
Peggy G. Cacciapaglia
Peggy G. Cacciapaglia

Staunton - Peggy Graham Cacciapaglia, 80, wife of Franklin Joseph Cacciapaglia of Staunton, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Peggy was born on September 24, 1940 in Deerfield to the late Hugh Olen and Alice Armstrong Graham.

Peggy and Franklin were married on June 6, 1957 and enjoyed a happy union of 63 years.

Surviving family includes a son, Michael Christopher Cacciapaglia (and wife Sandra) of West Augusta, Va.; a daughter, Christina Marie Cacciapaglia of Staunton; a sister, Eunice Twitchell (and husband Mike) of Stuarts Draft; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and special nephews, Jerry Wayne Peters and Thomas Peters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edison (Gene) Graham and Hugh (Biddy) Graham.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be family only with Graveside Service at Thornrose Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 by Rev. Clay Sterrett.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care of Peggy for the last four years.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA, 22901 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
