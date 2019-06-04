|
Peggy (Harlow) Huffer
Mount Solon - Peggy Ann (Harlow) Huffer, 87, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the home of her son Dennis.
She was born in Staunton on December 20, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Lucian and Stella (Milstead) Harlow.
Peggy was a nurse's aide at the Bridgewater Home for 25 years and prior to that had worked for 24 years at Metro Pants.
She was united in marriage on August 16, 1949 to Gordon Lee Huffer, and he preceded her in death on September 20, 2012.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Eugene Huffer, and fiance' Sue Fox, of Mount Solon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Lee "Pete" Huffer and Bruce Elwood "Shorty" Huffer, eight sisters, Patsy Shull, Margaret Carter, Catherine Cline, Mary Craig, Ruth Scott, Shirley Cassidy, Betty May and Norma Grim, and three brothers, Robert Harlow, Gus Milstead and James "Doc" Milstead.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Ryan Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad 86 Emmanuel Church Rd. Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 4 to June 7, 2019