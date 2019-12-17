|
Peggy J. Campbell
Staunton - Peggy Joyce Campbell, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday (December 16, 2019) in her home surrounded by her family.
Born May 10, 1931 in Harrisonburg, she was the daughter of the late Audrey Mullen Zimmerman. She retired from Western State Hospital in 1995 with 44 years of service.
In June 1966 she married Raymond S. Campbell of Staunton who survives. In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by her children, Debra T. Carter and Richard G. Tuley, both of Staunton, and Kathy T. Nicely (Dennis) of Stuarts Draft; seven grandchildren, Richard G. Tuley, Jr. (Angie) and George W. Cox (Dawn), both of Waynesboro, Franklin A. Martin, II, Amanda J. Martin, and Leslie L. Martin, all of Staunton, Austin R. Tuley of Hot Springs, Angela M. Hooks of Purcellville; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 19 in Thornrose Cemetery officiated by Pastor Alvin Gwin. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Funeral Home.
The family is grateful for the dedicated care of the staff of Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Condolences may be directed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
