Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA 22949
(434) 263-4097
Peggy Jean Conner

Peggy Jean Conner Obituary
Peggy Jean Conner

Waynesboro - Peggy Jean Conner, 78, of Waynesboro passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

She was born on November 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Russell Buchanan and Mildred Marie Jack Buchanan.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Layton Conner and her daughter, Debbie Massie and close friend, Janet Kelly.

She attended Faith Worship Center in Waynesboro and retired after 30 years of service from Wayne Tech. Corporation.

Peggy is survived by two sons, Gary Buchanan of Winchester and Michael Conner of Waynesboro; two daughters, Tammy Frazier of Waynesboro and Teresa Huntley of Stuarts Draft; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.

A private family entombment will be held at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro with Dennis Bradley officiating.

Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA 22949 (434-263-4097.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
