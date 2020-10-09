Peggy Joyce LynchGreenville - Peggy Joyce Lynch was born in Oxnard, California on December 17, 1945--the first of six children to Wanda Laverne Prince. Her first report card foretold the truth of her nearly 75 years—"Peggy is a good little girl with a sunny disposition. Maybe she talks a little too much but we are working on that." She graduated from Chaffey High School proudest of her skills in archery and her singing talent. She married the love of her life, Robert Lynch, a few days after her 18th birthday in 1963.PJ was known for her bright and always present smile as well as for being an impeccable host who never heard anyone when they insisted that they weren't hungry. Peggy and Bob lived a fun, cosmopolitan life full of concerts, comedy shows, and fancy parties near Los Angeles until they packed up to settle in Greenville, Virginia where they restored an old Hessian house, collected and peddled antiques, and enjoyed the slower pace of life with their three children, Rebecca Brooke, Sarah Joyce, and Bryan Neil.Life in the country was idyllic...summers with the Zeiglers, going to town with the Dotsons, watching the hay grow with the Earmans. PJ loved to bring fudge, hand me downs and other treats to anyone who needed or could use them.Peggy enjoyed making friends from all walks of life and turning trash into treasure at Rocky's and the Factory Antique Malls--you had to catch her on the right day to get a deal, or even be able to convince her to sell you her wares.PJ loved babies. The greatest joys of her life were her grandchildren. Hannah Brooke, her first grandchild and favorite granddaughter (the only one) renamed Peggy, now Nanu and reminded her of the joys and wonders in the world, giving her a new lease on life. Aaron Case, Henry Thomas and Cullen Robert were further evidence that life is to be enjoyed fully. Peggy loved family. Her siblings Charles Prince, Linda Baldwin, Gerald Prince, Janet Huff, and Jeff Yoakum were lifelong friends despite any geographical distance.PJ was survived by Pearl and Piper, two of the hundreds of Springer Spaniel puppies raised on the Lynch farm that once made the front page of the Daily News Leader--Lynch Family, Dogs at Large.She was an avid bargain hunter, poker watcher, pearl stringer, Statler stalker, dinosaur denier, glass collector, valuable treasure finder, unapologetic straight shooter, and Wheel of Fortune cheater.Peggy passed away peacefully and painlessly surrounded by her loving family at her eldest daughter's home on October 5, 2020.The family would like to offer our profound gratitude to Hospice of the Shenandoah for their perfect support and grace. If you are able and wish to do something in Peggy's memory, please donate to this wonderful organization.