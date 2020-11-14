1/
Peggy S. Desper
Peggy S. Desper

Staunton - Peggy Jayne (Smiley) Desper, 85, of Staunton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday (November 14, 2020).

Born January 13, 1935 in Staunton, she was a daughter of William Clyde and Ada Catherine (Craig) Smiley.

Peggy was a gifted and passionate musician. She enjoyed serving as organist and choir director at Blue Ridge Shores Baptist Church in Louisa, where she was also a member. Previously she was organist for Walker's Creek Community Church in Zack, Va. and St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Staunton. She was employed for many years by Smith's Transfer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle A. Desper; and a sister, Mary Anne Stockmar.

Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Desper and companion Hyde Kerr, and Vicki Mader and husband Johnny, all of Staunton; three grandchildren, Ashlee VanFossen Sragovitz and husband Ben, Aaron VanFossen, and Lessley Mader and wife Myriam Saenz-Mader; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Brooke Sragovitz, Benjamin Colt Scragovitz and Benjamin Scott Stagner; her loving caregiver, Gail Ferguson; and her faithful feline friends, Emma and George.

The graveside service in Thornrose Cemetery will be held privately because of COVID-19 restrictions, but will it also be broadcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 on the bearfuneralhome.com website. Pastor Steve Whetzel and Barbara Sawyer will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Bodkin, Tom van der Zee, Scott Van Fossen and Neil Hanger.

Memorials may be directed to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Rd., Lyndurst, VA 22952; or to Blue Ridge Shores Baptist Church, 1235 Firehouse Dr., Louisa, VA 23093.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.
