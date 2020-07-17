1/1
Peggy Vanmeter
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Vanmeter

Goshen - Peggy Sue Vanmeter, 79, of Goshen, Virginia died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital.

She was born November 11, 1940 in Rockbridge County, the daughter of the late William Arthur Lotts and Roxie Marie Smith Lotts.

Peggy was a lifelong homemaker and previously worked for Morton's Frozen Food, cooked for the Goshen Boy Scouts, as well as worked for Staunton Steam Laundry.

She was a member of Goshen Baptist Church, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who took great joy in loving on her babies. She also enjoyed flowers, country music, and was a wonderful cook.

Peggy is survived by her children, Mary Sue Karr of Goshen, Shena Dudley and fiancé Curtis Riley of Staunton, Jeff Hamilton and wife Lisa of Goshen, Hope Nuckols and boyfriend Joe Riley of Lexington; grandchildren that she raised, Lorry Stevens and Francis Miller, as well as 10 other grandchildren; great grandchildren, Austin Bryant, Daily Stevens, Kimber Stevens, and many others; brother, Woodrow Wayne Lotts of Rainelle, West Virginia; and a sister, Norma Hinkle of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chick" Edward Vanmeter; infant son Anthony Hamilton, son Jimmy Hamilton, grandsons DJ Nuckols, TJ Mullen, 2 brothers William Lotts, Jr. and Glen "Bucky" Lotts, 2 sisters Sarah Sensabaugh and Phebe Puckett.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on July 20, 2020 at Craigsville Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Spurgeon officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Francis Miller, JW Karr, Jammie Bryant, Jeffrey Hamilton, Timmy Dudley, Alvin Dudley, and Johnny Strickler.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m-1:00 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
64 W Railroad Ave
Craigsville, VA 24430
(540) 997-5368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved