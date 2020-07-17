Peggy Vanmeter
Goshen - Peggy Sue Vanmeter, 79, of Goshen, Virginia died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital.
She was born November 11, 1940 in Rockbridge County, the daughter of the late William Arthur Lotts and Roxie Marie Smith Lotts.
Peggy was a lifelong homemaker and previously worked for Morton's Frozen Food, cooked for the Goshen Boy Scouts, as well as worked for Staunton Steam Laundry.
She was a member of Goshen Baptist Church, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who took great joy in loving on her babies. She also enjoyed flowers, country music, and was a wonderful cook.
Peggy is survived by her children, Mary Sue Karr of Goshen, Shena Dudley and fiancé Curtis Riley of Staunton, Jeff Hamilton and wife Lisa of Goshen, Hope Nuckols and boyfriend Joe Riley of Lexington; grandchildren that she raised, Lorry Stevens and Francis Miller, as well as 10 other grandchildren; great grandchildren, Austin Bryant, Daily Stevens, Kimber Stevens, and many others; brother, Woodrow Wayne Lotts of Rainelle, West Virginia; and a sister, Norma Hinkle of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chick" Edward Vanmeter; infant son Anthony Hamilton, son Jimmy Hamilton, grandsons DJ Nuckols, TJ Mullen, 2 brothers William Lotts, Jr. and Glen "Bucky" Lotts, 2 sisters Sarah Sensabaugh and Phebe Puckett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on July 20, 2020 at Craigsville Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Spurgeon officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Francis Miller, JW Karr, Jammie Bryant, Jeffrey Hamilton, Timmy Dudley, Alvin Dudley, and Johnny Strickler.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m-1:00 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
