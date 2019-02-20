|
|
Phebe Puckett
Craigsville - Phebe Joann Lotts Puckett, 82, of Craigsville, Virginia died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Meadow Garden in Rainelle, West Virginia.
She was born August 8, 1936 in Rockbridge County, the daughter of the late William Arthur Lotts and Roxie Marie Smith Lotts.
Phebe was formerly employed as a turkey processor at ShenMar.
She was a member of Craigsville Presbyterian Church, who loved watching TV and talking to her friends.
Phebe is survived by her children, Judy Bennett and husband Jimmy of Rainelle, West Virginia, Andrew Puckett, Jr. of Paco, Georgia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brother, Wayne Lotts of Raphine, Virginia; and sisters, Norma Hinkle and Peggy Vanmeter, both of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Sensabough; and 2 brothers, Glen "Bucky" Lotts and William Lotts, Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Craigsville Presbyterian Church with Pastor Olivia Haney officiating. Interment will be in Brattons Run Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Sensabaugh, Millen Hinkle, Jason Hinkle, Palmer Riley, Troy Riley.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019