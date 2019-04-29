|
Philip Bennington
Weyers Cave - Philip Lewis Bennington, 94, a lifelong resident of Weyers Cave, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
He was born on April 22, 1925 and was the son of the late James and Lottie Rhodes Bennington.
Philip owned and operated Phil's TV & Radio for more than 20 years. He was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company and served as chief from 1956-1966 and 1968-1969.
On February 5, 1951 he married the former Ann Hawkins, who preceded him in death on October 30, 1996.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra B. Flaxman and husband, Joshua, of Weyers Cave; a grandson Sean Waddington of Harrisonburg; and a granddaughter, Jordan Flaxman of Weyers Cave; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Honoring his wishes he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held 4:30 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Kevin Haynes and Pastor Peggy Packard officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019