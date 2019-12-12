Services
Philip D. Case


1932 - 2019
Philip D. Case Obituary
Philip D. Case

Staunton - Philip D. Case died December 7, 2019. Phil lived a full life, traveling worldwide with Margot B. Case, his wife of forty-five years. Phil and Margot made their home in Shenandoah Valley where they founded the Akhal-Teke Horse Association in North America.

Phil loved his time with family in Maine, his annual trip to South Africa and sharing his adventures with all.

Phil is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, his siblings and their extended families, and friends scattered the world over.

A celebration of Phil's life will take place next summer in Maine.

Published in The News Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
