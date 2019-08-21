|
|
Phillip Warren Massie
Stuarts Draft - Phillip Warren Massie, 85, husband of Shirley Ann (Ganey) Massie of Stuarts Draft, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Massie was born on February 3, 1934 in Piney River, Virginia, a son of the late Herbert Alexander and Katie Carman (Cash) Massie.
He was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and served his country in the United States Air Force. Phillip was a farmer all his life, worked at DuPont in Waynesboro and retired as an Augusta County Animal Control Officer after twenty-nine years of service. He was a conservationist and was an avid hunter, especially of deer and elk. The legacy of his life was being a founding member of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and was a driving force of the Virginia Elk Restoration Project. He was in the truck that brought the first elk from Kentucky to Virginia to restore the elk herds in Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Massie was preceded in death by a daughter, Aleata Kay (Massie) Johnson; nine brothers and sisters, Malcolm Massie, Herbert Massie, Harold Massie, Layton Massie, and Ceylon Massie, Irene Arnold, Erma Brown, Rachel Barnes, Virginia Massie, and Hilda Hartman; a granddaughter, Morgan Renea and a great-granddaughter, Kharisma Renea.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Ginger (Mike) of Lexington, Kentucky, Kathy (Roger) of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Wanda (Tim) of Crozet, Virginia, and Donna (Rob) of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Linden Heights Baptist Church by Pastor Bill Davis.
Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Charles Henley, Charlie Schooley, Trevian Henley, Marcus Henley, Mike Schooley, Jeff Kitchen, Brian Arneson, and John Henderson, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shenandoah Valley Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, including Richard Eckard, Mike Burwell, Roger Logwood, Earl Hause, Scott Henderson and Stuart Moffett.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Phillip's memory, to the Shenandoah Valley Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 128 Dove Hill Lane, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019