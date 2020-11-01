1/1
Phyllis B. Negron
{ "" }
Phyllis B. Negron

Staunton - Phyllis Biel Negron, 85, died Saturday (October 31, 2020).

Born November 28, 1934 in Tamaqua, Penn., she was a daughter of Pauline Biel. Phyllis graduated from Dayton (Va.,) High School and was employed by American Safety Razor for over 35 years prior to retirement. She was a member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church where she enjoyed participating in the "Sharing and Caring" meals ministry and was active in numerous other ways. Gardening and bird-watching were some of her special joys.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Spitzer. Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Nuckols and husband Duncan of Staunton, and Michele Bunting and fiancé Donnie Hirtriter of Verona; sister Kathryn Clarkson of Lester, Ala.; grandson Skyler Bunting; great-grandson Jaxon Bunting; and niece Stephanie Gaston and husband Stan.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4 in Cherryvale United Methodist Church, with Pastor Vivian Utz officiating. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Duncan Nuckols, Donnie Hirtriter, Skyler Bunting, Tim Hirtriter, Galen Davis and Mike Mayo.

Mask-wearing and social-distancing will be observed at the service.

Friends may call at the home of Michele Bunting, 52 Shackelford Lane, Verona.

Memorials may be directed to Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherry Hill Dr., Staunton, VA 24401.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
