Phyllis Hill Stephens
Staunton - Phyllis Hill Stephens, age 84, passed from this life and into eternal life with her Heavenly Father on April 2, 2020.
Born April 24, 1935 in Buena Vista, to George Wilton and Marie Elizabeth Thorne Hill. Soon after her birth, the family moved to Waynesboro where she and her brothers and sister would be raised. She married William Stephens of North Carolina, and they subsequently moved to Norfolk, where her three children, Marilyn, Carolyn and Mark were born. She eventually would begin to work for General Electric in Waynesboro, where she made the decision to transfer and relocate her family to California. She eventually began to work at the Aerospace division of the Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she remained until retirement in 1992. Upon retiring, she decided to return to Virginia. In a letter to her daughters soon after returning to Waynesboro, she wrote, "I'm home, and so happy to be back in my beautiful valley."
At age 72, her life was interrupted by Alzheimer's disease. It was the beginning of a very long and heartbreaking journey that our family and many others have come to know. The last 10 years of her life she resided at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton. I would like to thank the many staff members who cared for my mom, made her feel that she was at home, and showed much kindness to me and my family through those years.
Many times throughout her life my mom wrote that her greatest blessings were her children. She was a devoted mother to her three children and she lived her life with great commitment to her Christian faith. From my earliest memories, I recall how she faced the challenges of her life with admirable courage and resolute belief in the promises of scripture.
She is survived by her son Mark Stephens; sister, Bonita Tyler; brother, Charles Tyler; nieces, Sherry Shields, Kimberly Sossomon; cousin, Dolores Kerns and great niece Rachel Isak-Peer.
She was preceded in death by her former husband William Stephens and daughters Marilyn Stephens and Carolyn Stephens.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Tuesday April 7, 2020 officiated by Pastor John Peterson.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020