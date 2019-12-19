|
|
Phyllis Louise Cline Whistleman
Stuarts Draft - Phyllis Louise Cline Whistleman, 92, formerly of Stuarts Draft and most recently of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wooldridge Place, Corpus Christi, TX.
Born July 29, 1927 in Rockingham County, Va, she was the daughter of the late Emory Turner and Pauline Werner Cline.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo Charles Whistleman.
Phyllis was an active member of Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church. She and her husband were avid farmers and farmed for many years.
Survivors include her sister, Rosa L. Beard of Corpus Christi, TX; brother, Kirkley W. Cline and wife, Rosa of Waynesboro; brother-in-law, Fred C. Whistleman of Baltimore, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3204 Cold Springs Road, Greenville with Pastor Merle Fisher and Steven Cline officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Her casket will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service for viewing. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Dennis Beard, Steven Cline, Mark Cline, Paul Cline, Gary Whistleman and Danny Fitzgerald.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019