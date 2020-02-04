|
Phyllis M. Hays
Greenville - Phyllis Marie (Moneymaker) Hays, 76, wife of Melvin W. Hays, of Greenville, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born October 10, 1943 in Greenville, a daughter of the late Harry Wilson "Jack" Moneymaker and Frances (Bradley) Moneymaker Heizer.
Mrs. Hays retired from Hollister, Inc. and following retirement she worked at Wyatt Real Estate.
She was a lifelong member of Greenville United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and helped with VBS for many years.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, family members include three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Judy Strickler and Junior Brown of Stuarts Draft, Ruth and Wayne Varner of Mt. Solon, and Linda and Roger Harris of Stuarts Draft; 13 nephews; 7 nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Anne Humphries and Carolyn Sue Brown.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. Jim Bollinger and David Ball.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health, 111 North Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020