Phyllis May Clark
Stuarts Draft - Phyllis May (Clark) Clark, 84, wife of Charles F. Clark of Stuarts Draft, died October 10, 2020. She was born in Richmond on September 8, 1936, daughter of the late William and Doris Oakley Clark.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, she is survived by her daughter Nora Jean Clark Wermann and her husband Mark of Amelia, her son William B. Clark and his wife Karen of Stuarts Draft; four grandchildren, Charles Wermann, Brian Wermann, Katelyn Clark and Mariah Clark; great grandson, Cyrus Wermann; and sister Betty Riddell of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles F. Clark, Jr. of Amelia, and two sisters.
Mrs. Clark's ashes will be interred at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, VA.
