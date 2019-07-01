|
|
Phyllis (Brooks) Nicely
Verona - Phyllis Mamie (Brooks) Nicely, 75, of Verona passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born February 25, 1944 in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late McKinley and Sadie Mamie (Cash) Brooks. On August 8, 1969 she married Thomas R. Nicely. The two shared a blessed union of 49 years together.
Phyllis attended both Shenandoah Baptist Church and Laurel Hill Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she was employed for 40 years with Western State Hospital where she worked as the manager of the clothing donations. Phyllis was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading, loved to bake for her family and friends, and was interested in recording and obtaining her family's genealogy. Her greatest joy in life was attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and with her passion for sewing she was able to hand make quilts for a majority of them. She also enjoyed making their Halloween costumes and crocheting Christmas ornaments for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Beverly Long and husband, Richard, Tamera Simmons, Andrew Nicely and wife, Dawn, and Nathan Nicely and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Vanessa Nicely, Alanna Nicely, Maegan Nicely, Joie Nicely, Gus Nicely, Nolan Nicely, Nora Nicely, Kristen Long, Samatha Long, Jessica Hahn, Caleb Fine and Jared Simmons; great-grandchildren, Melville Long, Cole Fine, Hunter Fine, Caden Bell, Leland Hahn, Anthony Hahn, Zander Hahn, and Lilliana Hahn; sister, Mary Cupp and husband, Bill; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from July 1 to July 4, 2019