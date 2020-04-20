Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Folks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis S. Folks


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis S. Folks Obituary
Phyllis S. Folks

Greenville - Phyllis Muriel (Surratt) Folks, 84, widow of William Pratt Folks, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Phyllis was born in Staunton on August 4, 1935.

She was a lifelong seamstress, quilter and was very artistic. She was the last surviving member of her family.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Julia Kovacs of Greenville, Dennis Houlihan (Connie) of Stuarts Draft, and Donna Cason (Kenny) of Verona; grandchildren, Walter Pugh (Jennifer), Brett Houlihan (Andelyn), Laura Spicer (Caleb), Christina Foote (Trevor), and Steven Cason (Polly); grandchildren, Dixon, Abel, and Hazel Pugh, Olivia and Emma Cason, and Carter Spicer; Best friend, Karen Rhodes of Harrisonburg and a special friend, Alfred Berry of Augusta County.

A private graveside service will be held for the family.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -