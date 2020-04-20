|
Phyllis S. Folks
Greenville - Phyllis Muriel (Surratt) Folks, 84, widow of William Pratt Folks, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Phyllis was born in Staunton on August 4, 1935.
She was a lifelong seamstress, quilter and was very artistic. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Julia Kovacs of Greenville, Dennis Houlihan (Connie) of Stuarts Draft, and Donna Cason (Kenny) of Verona; grandchildren, Walter Pugh (Jennifer), Brett Houlihan (Andelyn), Laura Spicer (Caleb), Christina Foote (Trevor), and Steven Cason (Polly); grandchildren, Dixon, Abel, and Hazel Pugh, Olivia and Emma Cason, and Carter Spicer; Best friend, Karen Rhodes of Harrisonburg and a special friend, Alfred Berry of Augusta County.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020