Phyllis W. Powell
Staunton - Phyllis Ann (Wright) Powell, 87, widow of Richard Milton "Rooster" Powell, of Staunton, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family and friends.
Mrs. Powell was born in Letcher County, Kentucky, on July 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Forester A., Sr. and Alka Bernise (Greer) Wright.
She was a long-standing member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and a retired kindergarten school teacher with 35 years of service at North River Elementary School.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Shirley McKee; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly (Niess) Powell.
Surviving are three sons, Rick M. Powell and wife, Lynette of Verona, Randy Powell and wife, Shelley of Staunton and Rob Powell of Mt. Solon; a brother, Forester A. Wright, Jr. of Staunton; six grandchildren, Broc, Chad, Jamee, Jessica, Sean and Samantha Powell; six great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Linden Heights Baptist Church by Pastor Luke B. Smith.
Burial will be private in Thornrose Cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Linden Heights Baptist Church, 371 Linden Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net