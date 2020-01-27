|
|
PJ Sabo
It is with deep sorrow that we are announcing that PJ Sabo, age 24 our most beloved Son and brother passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020.
PJ was a gentle soul with the most amazing sense of humor. He was born in Norfolk, VA and grew up in Bellbrook, Ohio and eventually moved with his family to Staunton, Virginia where he graduated high school. He had a passion for music, loved sports and spending time with family and friends. PJ had such an energy that anyone who he encountered, would always remember him.
PJ will be missed everyday by his father Bill Sabo, his mother Tanya Sabo, his sisters Jorden and Sara, his grandparents Phil and Linda Phillips and many friends and family.
We love and miss you. Nothing feels the same anymore and our family is no longer complete, however, we know you are now in a better place and at peace. "Even though your song ended, your lyrics linger on"
A memorial service will be held for family and friends. Please feel free to contact them for more information if you are considering or able to come.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020