Polly Anne McClung


1932 - 2019
Polly Anne McClung Obituary
Polly Anne McClung

Staunton - Polly Anne McClung, 87, of Plaza Apartment Drive, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her residence.

Ms. McClung was born in Rockbridge County, Virginia on August 29, 1932, a daughter of the late Romer Hansford and Myrtle (Eakin) McClung.

Polly was an active member of the Third Presbyterian Church, where she served as an usher and a greeter and was previously employed by Home Instead Senior Care.

In addition to her parents, Ms. McClung was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Sue Entsminger; a brother, Rodney McClung; and five sisters, Antha Hallman, Edith Lackey, Mildred Miller, Zalia Dawson, and Myrtle Fitzgerald.

Surviving is a daughter, Vickie Lynn Jones of Dry Fork, Virginia; two grandchildren, Jennifer Grooms and her husband William, and Holly Jones; a great-grandson, Zachary Adam Hillman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. William "Bill" Trice.

The family will receive family and friends following the service.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Third Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1313 Barterbrook Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
