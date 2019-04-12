|
Polly Houston
Wytheville - Florence "Polly" Gordon Leary Kiracofe Houston, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (April 10, 2019) in Carrington Place, Wytheville, Va.
She was born July 19, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pa., the only child of Boe and Florence Gordon Leary. After graduating from Collingdale (Pa.) High School, she served her country as a civilian during World War II working alongside other young women in a Philadelphia General Electric factory to aid in the war effort.
She was an avid seashell collector, NASCAR and Virginia Tech sports fan. She adored her beloved poodle, Beau, and was known to rescue small animals such as cats and birds, and even a duck. In her retirement, she created beautiful quilts, dolls and painted wooden ornaments. But what she cherished most in life was her love for her children and their families (and Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr.)
Before leaving the Staunton area in the mid-1970s, she was an active member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren and a valued member of the choir.
She and her late husband, Ray, were married on October 6, 1945, and raised five children in Staunton who survive her: Diane Winsboro (friend, John Sorrells) of Staunton; Colonel Andy Kiracofe (Edith), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Judy Allen, of Columbus, Ohio; Joy Taylor (John), of Max Meadows, Va.; and Bruce Kiracofe (Elizabeth Torrey) of Bethesda, Md. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Clare Peters, Drew Kiracofe, Chad Allen, Renee Kishbaugh, Kyle Allen, Ellie Coggins, William Kiracofe and James Kiracofe; and nine great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her husband Charles F. Houston and six step-children and their families; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kiracofe Kiser; friend Shirley Culjak and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Andrew Kiracofe, Sr., and grandson, Bryan Ray Allen.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home Chapel, 1030 West Beverly Street, Staunton. Interment will be at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Coalter Street, Staunton, Va. or the Bryan "B.A." Allen Memorial Scholarship, 14 Nottingham Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019