Services
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
(540) 234-9211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church
Resources
R. Clinton McAllister


1944 - 2020
R. Clinton McAllister Obituary
R. Clinton McAllister

Mount Sidney - Roy Clinton McAllister, 75, a lifelong resident of Mt. Sidney, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 21, 1944 in Mt. Sidney and was the son of the late Roy Francis and Irene Frances Link McAllister.

Clinton, a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church and loved working his beef cattle farm, driving tractors and hunting. He enjoyed car races and tractor pulls. His favorite times were spent showing his grandchildren how to drive tractors and hunt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Cline McAllister; a daughter, Tina Shafer and husband, Danny, of Florida; a son Steve McAllister of Mt. Sidney; six grandchildren, Steven, Matthew and Rebecca Shafer, Trenton Breeden, Ainsley and Jackson McAllister; two brothers, Ron McAllister and wife, Sandy, and Danny McAllister and wife, Sue Ann, all of Staunton; and a special life time friend, John Michael.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah UMC, 160 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Mt. Sidney, VA 24467 or , 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
