|
|
Rachael Seay
Fishersville - Rachael Sherron (Snyder) Seay, 80, a longtime resident of Fishersville, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home.
A daughter of the late Charles Winston Snyder and Viola (Armstrong) Snyder, she was born March 30, 1939 in Augusta County.
She lived in Fishersville since 1940 and attended Wilson High School. In 1966, she married Jim L. Seay. Over the years, Mrs. Seay worked in various capacities in many of the local grocery stores. She was a lifelong member of Fishersville Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served her community faithfully. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, cooking, and trips to King's Dominion. In 1980, she moved back to Fishersville until she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Garland Snyder of Staunton and Bobbie Snyder of Fishersville.
Surviving are her son, J.W. Seay and his wife Sharon of Verona; grandson, Derek Seay and his wife Elena of Fishersville; sister-in-law, Shirley Snyder of Staunton; and nephew, Charlie Snyder of Verona.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM at McDow Funeral Home, at which time there will be a memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , or to the American Diabetes Association.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020