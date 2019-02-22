Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Rockbridge Memorial Gardens
Lexington, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel (Bond) Taylor


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rachel (Bond) Taylor Obituary
Rachel (Bond) Taylor

Staunton - Rachel (Bond) Taylor, 92, widow of Leonard Taylor, of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mrs.Taylor was born on March 28, 1926 in Floyd County, Virginia.

Rachel attended the Stone Church of the Brethren in Buena Vista and later attended Christ United Methodist Church in Staunton. She enjoyed sewing and owned an upholstery business with her husband, which they operated from their home. Rachel was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, cooking, and taking care of her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Denise Speese of Staunton; two brothers, Culver and Junior Bond; a sister, Carlene Shackelford; and grandchildren, Courtney Coffey, Dakota Jones, Kylee Speese, and Scott Speese.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Rockbridge Memorial Gardens, Lexington with Pastor Sarah Locke officiating.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America, Post Office Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now