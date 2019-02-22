|
Rachel (Bond) Taylor
Staunton - Rachel (Bond) Taylor, 92, widow of Leonard Taylor, of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs.Taylor was born on March 28, 1926 in Floyd County, Virginia.
Rachel attended the Stone Church of the Brethren in Buena Vista and later attended Christ United Methodist Church in Staunton. She enjoyed sewing and owned an upholstery business with her husband, which they operated from their home. Rachel was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, cooking, and taking care of her family.
Surviving is her daughter, Denise Speese of Staunton; two brothers, Culver and Junior Bond; a sister, Carlene Shackelford; and grandchildren, Courtney Coffey, Dakota Jones, Kylee Speese, and Scott Speese.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Rockbridge Memorial Gardens, Lexington with Pastor Sarah Locke officiating.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America, Post Office Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
