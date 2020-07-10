1/1
Ralph Dean Ousley
1940 - 2020
Ralph Dean Ousley

Ralph Dean Ousley, 79, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Hiram Ousley and Inez Adkins . He was born in Langly, KY on August 8, 1940. Ralph had been a resident of Sebring Florida for 7 years, formerly living in Raphine, VA and Fulton, IN, and was of the Baptist faith. Ralph worked in the Transportation Industry driving trucks and was an avid motorcycle rider. He is survived by his loving wife - Virginia; children - Mike Ousley (Janet) of Columbia City, IN; Melanie Rentschler (Tim) of Rochester, IN; brother - Tom Ousley of Leesburg, FL. Surviving are 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and his wife's family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home

4001 Sebring Parkway

Sebring, FL 33870

Online condolences may be left at:

www.stephensonnelsonfh.com




Published in The News Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
July 10, 2020
Love you Uncle Ralph.
Theresa Martin (Ousley)
Family
July 10, 2020
Melanie, Tim, and family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. May the Lord lift you all up. Grandpa Ralph was a good man loved by many.
Brenda, Jacob, Elijah, & Elliot Juday
Brenda (McCroskey) Juday
Friend
