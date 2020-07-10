Ralph Dean Ousley
Ralph Dean Ousley, 79, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Hiram Ousley and Inez Adkins . He was born in Langly, KY on August 8, 1940. Ralph had been a resident of Sebring Florida for 7 years, formerly living in Raphine, VA and Fulton, IN, and was of the Baptist faith. Ralph worked in the Transportation Industry driving trucks and was an avid motorcycle rider. He is survived by his loving wife - Virginia; children - Mike Ousley (Janet) of Columbia City, IN; Melanie Rentschler (Tim) of Rochester, IN; brother - Tom Ousley of Leesburg, FL. Surviving are 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and his wife's family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
