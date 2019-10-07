Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Edward Ramsey


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Edward Ramsey Obituary
Ralph Edward Ramsey

Lyndhurst - Ralph E. Ramsey was called to heaven by his Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, October 4th 2019.

He was born January 1, 1940 in Tyro, VA. The son of the late Roundy & Leona Ramsey. He married the love of his life, Eva O'Brien Beverlin on June 6, 1980. He attended SherLynd Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his grandson, Rian J. Diehl.

Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and retired from Nibco with 20+ years of service.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and making homemade wine. He was well known for his humor and storytelling; always having a joke to share. Of all the things he loved in life, his love for family and babies was above all.

Left to cherish his memory along his wife and children are his siblings Darrell Ramsey of Tyro and Shirley Ramsey Cash of Lowesville and a Sister-in-law Shirley Miller of Staunton.

Children - Victoria & Larry Diehl of Waynesboro, Jaime Beverlin Loan of Lyndhurst, James "Burt" Beverlin of Lyndhurst, and Steven & Dianna Ramsey of Lyndhurst.

Grandchildren - Molly & Micky Fitzgerald, Jesse Rhodes, Brandon & Tonya Diehl, Anna & Brian Mikolay, Landon Diehl, Daniel & Shalon Coffey, Matthew Loan, Lucas Loan, Cadie & Matthew Eye, Cassie Beverlin, Allie Beverlin, Christian Beverlin, Skye Beverlin Wood, Jaye Beverlin and Jackson Ramsey.

Great Grandchildren - Max, Jeremiah, Joshua, Hope, Izzie, Atleigh, Emmett, Jaxson, Trey, Abby, Maddy and Chester. There are many nieces and nephews and friends he considered family.

A very special thank you to everyone for the out-pour of love, prayers, time and energy in caring for the family during this difficult time. The family sincerely thanks The Veterans Administration, Interim and Team Nurse who provided care and support.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 pm. On Tuesday, October 8th 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th 2019 at McDow Funeral Home with Pastor Allen George officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Coffey, Jesse Rhodes, Matthew Loan, Lucas Loan, Christian Beverlin, Max Lane, Jeremiah Lane and Mickey Fitzgerald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SherLynd Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 20 Winterview Ln, Lyndhurst, VA 22952

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now