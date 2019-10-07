|
Ralph Edward Ramsey
Lyndhurst - Ralph E. Ramsey was called to heaven by his Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, October 4th 2019.
He was born January 1, 1940 in Tyro, VA. The son of the late Roundy & Leona Ramsey. He married the love of his life, Eva O'Brien Beverlin on June 6, 1980. He attended SherLynd Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his grandson, Rian J. Diehl.
Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and retired from Nibco with 20+ years of service.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and making homemade wine. He was well known for his humor and storytelling; always having a joke to share. Of all the things he loved in life, his love for family and babies was above all.
Left to cherish his memory along his wife and children are his siblings Darrell Ramsey of Tyro and Shirley Ramsey Cash of Lowesville and a Sister-in-law Shirley Miller of Staunton.
Children - Victoria & Larry Diehl of Waynesboro, Jaime Beverlin Loan of Lyndhurst, James "Burt" Beverlin of Lyndhurst, and Steven & Dianna Ramsey of Lyndhurst.
Grandchildren - Molly & Micky Fitzgerald, Jesse Rhodes, Brandon & Tonya Diehl, Anna & Brian Mikolay, Landon Diehl, Daniel & Shalon Coffey, Matthew Loan, Lucas Loan, Cadie & Matthew Eye, Cassie Beverlin, Allie Beverlin, Christian Beverlin, Skye Beverlin Wood, Jaye Beverlin and Jackson Ramsey.
Great Grandchildren - Max, Jeremiah, Joshua, Hope, Izzie, Atleigh, Emmett, Jaxson, Trey, Abby, Maddy and Chester. There are many nieces and nephews and friends he considered family.
A very special thank you to everyone for the out-pour of love, prayers, time and energy in caring for the family during this difficult time. The family sincerely thanks The Veterans Administration, Interim and Team Nurse who provided care and support.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 pm. On Tuesday, October 8th 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th 2019 at McDow Funeral Home with Pastor Allen George officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Coffey, Jesse Rhodes, Matthew Loan, Lucas Loan, Christian Beverlin, Max Lane, Jeremiah Lane and Mickey Fitzgerald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SherLynd Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 20 Winterview Ln, Lyndhurst, VA 22952
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
