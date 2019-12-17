Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Ralph Mauzy

Ralph Mauzy Obituary
Ralph Mauzy

Stuarts Draft - Ralph Sanford Mauzy, 82, a resident of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away November 24, 2019.

A son of the late Ralph and Rosie (Selmon) Mauzy, he was born April 19, 1937 in Cherry Grove, West Virginia.

He served his country faithfully with the U.S. Navy for 20 years.

He retired in 1985 as a Design Draftsman.

Mr. Mauzy loved gardening, woodworking, and the study of unusual aerial phenomena.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eiko (Nakamoto) Mauzy.

He is survived by his half-brother, James Fisher of Monterey, VA.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Rev. Dr. Glen Holman.

McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
