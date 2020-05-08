Services
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
64 W Railroad Ave
Craigsville, VA 24430
(540) 997-5368
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
64 W Railroad Ave
Craigsville, VA 24430
View Map
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Minter "Peanut" Jr. Jr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Minter "Peanut" Jr. Jr. Obituary
Ralph "Peanut" Minter, Jr.

Craigsville - Ralph "Peanut" Lee Minter, Jr., 60, of Craigsville, Virginia died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at UVA.

He was born February 26, 1960 in Staunton, Virginia, the son of Charlotte Christine Ingram Minter and the late Ralph Lee Minter, Sr.

Ralph was formerly employed as an equipment mechanic for Bryant Excavating and Septic.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ralph was a member of Goshen Baptist Church, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Melinda Mae Knight Minter; children, Jason and wife Carrie, Bradley and wife Jenna, Brandon and fiancé Heather Roberts, Jonathan, Zachary; step-sons, Russell and Clinton Huntley; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Donnie Minter and wife Julie; sister, Donna Walton and husband Kevin; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ralph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Lina Minter, Preston and Pauline Ingram; and a sister, Charlotte "Sissy" Minter.

A private family service will be conducted at Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Scott Reese officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -