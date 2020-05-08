|
Ralph "Peanut" Minter, Jr.
Craigsville - Ralph "Peanut" Lee Minter, Jr., 60, of Craigsville, Virginia died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at UVA.
He was born February 26, 1960 in Staunton, Virginia, the son of Charlotte Christine Ingram Minter and the late Ralph Lee Minter, Sr.
Ralph was formerly employed as an equipment mechanic for Bryant Excavating and Septic.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Ralph was a member of Goshen Baptist Church, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Melinda Mae Knight Minter; children, Jason and wife Carrie, Bradley and wife Jenna, Brandon and fiancé Heather Roberts, Jonathan, Zachary; step-sons, Russell and Clinton Huntley; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Donnie Minter and wife Julie; sister, Donna Walton and husband Kevin; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ralph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Lina Minter, Preston and Pauline Ingram; and a sister, Charlotte "Sissy" Minter.
A private family service will be conducted at Lebanon Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Scott Reese officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2020