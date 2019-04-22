|
Ralph Shull
Bridgewater - Ralph Eldon Shull, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ralph was born in Harrisonburg on January 2, 1943, a son of the late Virginia Blanch (Cobb) and Eldon Glick Shull.
He retired from Smith's Transfer and later worked for JMU.
On April 22, 1967, he was united in marriage to Linda (Bland) Shull, who survives.
Ralph is also survived by a daughter, Teresa Craig and husband, Mark, of Bridgewater; a son, Ralph Shull, II and wife, Diana, of Bridgewater; brother, Gary Shull and wife, Sandra, of Bridgewater; sister, Harriet Faulkner and husband, Gerald, of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Marissa Craig and husband, Ray, Mackenzie Shull, and Kaitlyn Craig.
He is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Beth Craig.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Chaplain Dave Kite officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Friends and family may also visit the home of Ralph and Diana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019