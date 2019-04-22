Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Service
Bridgewater, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Shull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Shull


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Shull Obituary
Ralph Shull

Bridgewater - Ralph Eldon Shull, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Ralph was born in Harrisonburg on January 2, 1943, a son of the late Virginia Blanch (Cobb) and Eldon Glick Shull.

He retired from Smith's Transfer and later worked for JMU.

On April 22, 1967, he was united in marriage to Linda (Bland) Shull, who survives.

Ralph is also survived by a daughter, Teresa Craig and husband, Mark, of Bridgewater; a son, Ralph Shull, II and wife, Diana, of Bridgewater; brother, Gary Shull and wife, Sandra, of Bridgewater; sister, Harriet Faulkner and husband, Gerald, of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Marissa Craig and husband, Ray, Mackenzie Shull, and Kaitlyn Craig.

He is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Beth Craig.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Chaplain Dave Kite officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Friends and family may also visit the home of Ralph and Diana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Download Now