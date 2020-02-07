|
Ramona Kelly Tait
Waynesboro - Ramona Kelly Tait of Waynesboro, Virginia passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6th while surrounded by many of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and husband. She was born on January 21, 1930 in Drewry's Bluff, Virginia to Gene Kelly and Helen Rainey Kelly. She was preceded in death by her four younger brothers Darrell, Bill, Jerry, Pat and her three younger sisters Ann, Doris, and Maurica.
Ramona's father was involved in major construction jobs during the very busy World War II period. Because of this her family moved a lot during her early years, but much of her formative years were spent in and around Chester, Virginia where she received her secondary education at Thomas Dale High School. Immediately following high school graduation, Ramona entered the work force as a major "bread winner" for her family of younger siblings.
Ramona and Robert "Bob" A. Tait married April 6, 1957. During their 63 years of marriage, they had six children; Genie Tait ( Jim) Capps, Robert Kelly Tait of Chattanooga, TN, Andrew L. Tait of Staunton, VA, Thomas Tait, Teri Tait Conlon of Newport News, VA and Laura Tait (Darrell Bradley) of Staunton, VA; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to many moves as a young child, she moved several times during her married life. She longed for "stability" in one home - and finally settled for over 30 years in her beloved home in Waynesboro.
She always had one or two well-behaved pet dogs or cats in the house. She even had a small group of chickens as well-behaved pets in the backyard. Her favorites were Hilda (a very intelligent, big black German Shepard she had in the 1960's) and her last dog (Honey) remained her much loved members of the family.
Ramona had a number of jobs as the family moved. She retired from the American Safety Razor in Verona, VA in 1992.
Generosity was always Ramona's strongest trait. All her life she has put "others' needs" ahead of her own. Even with limited resources, she found a way to provide a home for both parents and three sisters for extended periods. In addition, she was "home" for several of the grandchildren. She accomplished this while taking care of her own large family. Ramona was always the stabilizing force and "quiet strength" of her family. This angel is deeply loved and will surely be missed.
The family thanks Dr. Jack Breaux, the caring nurses and staff at Augusta Health for the excellent and compassionate care through Ramona's final days. Also, a special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Shenandoah House for providing a gentle, caring environment that allowed our mother to pass peacefully.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr. Fishersville, followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 2:00 pm.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020