Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Ray Clemmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Clemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray K. Clemmer


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray K. Clemmer Obituary
Ray K. Clemmer

Stuarts Draft - Ray Kennan Clemmer, 79, of Stuarts Draft, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 5, 1939 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Oscar and Fern (Dunaway) Clemmer.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Clemmer was employed by Westinghouse/McQuay as a forklift operator with 42 ½ years of service.

He was a supporter of the NRA and was an avid car enthusiast.

Family members include his life partner, Phyllis Hensley; a son, Dennis Ray Clemmer of Deerfield; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Charles Butta of Roanoke; one brother, G.D. Clemmer; one sister, Emily Miller; one grandson, Shannon Lucas and his girlfriend, Lacy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Leo Clemmer; two sisters, Arlene Earhart and Kelsie Chittum; and three half-brothers, Vastine, William and Russell Clemmer.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now