|
|
Ray K. Clemmer
Stuarts Draft - Ray Kennan Clemmer, 79, of Stuarts Draft, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 5, 1939 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Oscar and Fern (Dunaway) Clemmer.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Clemmer was employed by Westinghouse/McQuay as a forklift operator with 42 ½ years of service.
He was a supporter of the NRA and was an avid car enthusiast.
Family members include his life partner, Phyllis Hensley; a son, Dennis Ray Clemmer of Deerfield; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Charles Butta of Roanoke; one brother, G.D. Clemmer; one sister, Emily Miller; one grandson, Shannon Lucas and his girlfriend, Lacy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Leo Clemmer; two sisters, Arlene Earhart and Kelsie Chittum; and three half-brothers, Vastine, William and Russell Clemmer.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019