|
|
Ray Norman Collins, Sr.
Churchville - Ray Norman Collins, 95, of Churchville, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2019.
Born December 10, 1923 in Churchville, he was the son of the late Ray Clarke Collins and Nettie Virginia (Carwell) Collins. He graduated from North River High School. He worked at Staunton Military Academy and retired from Western State Hospital. Previously, he was owner and operator of Wilson's Grocery in Churchville for many years.
Norman proudly served in the U. S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II, and also during the Korean War. He was a member of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church, a charter member of the Churchville Fire Department, and an active member of the Churchville Ruritan Club, where he was a past president and held numerous other offices.
He was preceded in death by a son, Phil Collins; a brother, Dennis Collins; and a sister, Janet VanLear.
Family members include his wife of 71 years, Ann Wilson Collins; a daughter, Ellen Ludwick (Carl) of Roanoke; two sons, Ray Collins, Jr. (Judy) of Clifton Forge and Steve Collins (Gail) of Harrisionburg; a sister, Virginia Leach of Churchville; a brother-in-law, Joseph M. Wilson of Athens, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Nate Collins (Annie), Greg Ludwick (Sara), Susan Ormsbee, David Ludwick (Mindi), Mary Catherine Collins, Sarah Collins; and three great-grandchildren, Maddie and Celie Collins, and Alex Ludwick; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 in Green Hill Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Reed Hopkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 608, Churchville, VA 24401.
The family is grateful to the staff of The Legacy at North Augusta, Brookdale, and King's Daughters' Rehab Center for their dedicated care.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 29 to June 1, 2019