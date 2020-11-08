Ray Samuel Crickenberger
Tallahassee, FL - Ray Samuel Crickenberger, 89, passed away peacefully in Tallahassee, Florida on November 3, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1931 in Waynesboro, Virginia. Ray is survived by his sisters Reba Patterson and Elizabeth Stephenson, his daughters Carol O'Cain (Steven) and Ralene Carroll (Tim Flynn), grandchildren Samuel and Daniel O'Cain, Jordan Carroll, Whitney Carroll Wolf (Jeffrey), great-grandchildren Douglas and Piper Wolf, sisters-in-law Pauline Miller and Emma Louise Grant, brother-in-law O.W. Gilbert, Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are planned for a later date. Final resting place will be Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Staunton, Virginia. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family. For the complete obituary, please visit www.bevisfh.com
