Ray Samuel Crickenberger
1931 - 2020
Ray Samuel Crickenberger

Tallahassee, FL - Ray Samuel Crickenberger, 89, passed away peacefully in Tallahassee, Florida on November 3, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1931 in Waynesboro, Virginia. Ray is survived by his sisters Reba Patterson and Elizabeth Stephenson, his daughters Carol O'Cain (Steven) and Ralene Carroll (Tim Flynn), grandchildren Samuel and Daniel O'Cain, Jordan Carroll, Whitney Carroll Wolf (Jeffrey), great-grandchildren Douglas and Piper Wolf, sisters-in-law Pauline Miller and Emma Louise Grant, brother-in-law O.W. Gilbert, Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are planned for a later date. Final resting place will be Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Staunton, Virginia. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family. For the complete obituary, please visit www.bevisfh.com.




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

