Rayburn "Butch" VanFossen Obituary
Rayburn "Butch" Van Fossen

Salem - Rayburn Boyd "Butch" Van Fossen, 69, passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) in Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born January 15, 1951 in Stuarts Draft, he was a son of Robert Lewis and Edith Geneva (Rexrode) Van Fossen. Butch was a graduate of Riverheads High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by Bear Paw Lumber in Greenville for a number of years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Ralph, and Thomas Van Fossen. Surviving are a daughter, Tonya Lee Smith; a brother, Ronnie Van Fossen and wife Freda; a sister-in-law, Mildred Van Fossen; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 25 in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, officiated by Pastor David Chappell.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 20 to May 23, 2020
