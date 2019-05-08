|
Raymelle P. Hickey
Valparaiso, IN - Raymelle Phelps Hickey, 88, widow of Glen Allen Hickey, of Valparaiso, Indiana, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
She was born October 11, 1930 in Murray, Kentucky, a son of the late James Pendleton and Vera (Swor) Phelps.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Data Processing Management Associates (DPMA) as an office manager. Mrs. Hickey was also a school teacher for 10 years.
Family members include two sons and a daughter-in-law, David R. and Linda R. Hickey of Staunton and Neil Allen Hickey of Indiana; a daughter and son-in-law, Beverley Gail and Bruce Dudeck of Indiana; three grandsons, Matthew Phelps Hickey and wife, Staci, of Staunton, Stephen Dudeck of Indiana, and Joey P. Hickey of Florida; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings and a grandson, William Scott Hickey.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 in Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Norman Ramsey. The family will receive friends following the service.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2019