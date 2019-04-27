|
|
Raymond C. Jones
Henrico - Jones, Raymond C., 71, of Henrico, took his final hill on April 24, 2019, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Rosa Jones; his in-laws, F.A. and Irma Sandifer, and good friend, Marvin Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra Jones; his two children, Michael D. Jones (Bryson Lee Ricks) and Laura Jones; two sisters-in law, Margaret Stephens (Richard) and Patricia Sandifer; chosen family members, Robert Key (Reed); Tonya Williams and her son, Jones; Monique and Linda Henne-Low; Stephany McNulty and her son, Shawn; and numerous other family members and friends. Raymond served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam, earning two purple hearts. Upon discharge from the Marines, Raymond worked for the cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach as a water inspector, and was an active member of the DAV, VFW, and Ruritans. The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or your local DAV or VFW post.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019