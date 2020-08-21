1/
Raymond Clarence Diehl
1930 - 2020
Raymond Clarence Diehl

Bridgewater - Raymond Clarence Diehl, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

He was born in Rockingham County on October 20, 1930, a son of the late Trosel J. and Isa Pearl (Wright) Diehl.

Raymond was a graduate of North River High School in 1949. He loved sports, especially basketball and baseball. He was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ where he held numerous offices.

On May 19, 1951, he was united in marriage to Lorraine (Dennison) Diehl, who preceded him in death on May 5, 2013.

Raymond is survived by daughters, Elaine Eberly (Robert), of Mt. Crawford, and Ellen Weaver (Steven), of Weyers Cave; sisters, Ruth Shull (Garland), of Bridgewater, Lois High (Phil), of Grottoes, and Charlotte Lotts of Fishersville; brothers, Rollin Diehl (Joyce), of Mt. Crawford, Robert "Bobby" Diehl (Elaine), of McGaheysville and Earl Diehl of Staunton; grandchildren, Chip Eberly (Michelle), Amber Weaver-Shifflett (Travis), and Shana Michael (Devin); great-grandchildren, Brooke Eberly, Hannah Eberly, Nash Michael, Trayvin Shifflett, and Henley Michael; step-grandchildren, Cole Shifflett and Dylan Shifflett; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Ollie Mae Diehl; brother, Paul Diehl; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Diehl; and brother-in-law, Raymond Lotts.

Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to sign the register and pay respects to Raymond.

Burial will be private.

Those that wish may make donations to St. Michael's United Church of Christ, PO Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.

The family would like to thank the Bridgewater Retirement Community Assisted Living for their years of care and Sentara RMH for the care over the past few days.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.




Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Funeral service
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
