Raymond L. Helmick
Churchville - Raymond Lee Helmick, 68, of 22 Moffett Branch Rd., died Friday (October 18, 2019) in Augusta Health.
Born May 12, 1951 in Staunton, he was a son of Arthur Francis and Georgie (Moyers) Helmick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Surviving are two daughters, Melissa Helmick Gordon and husband Michael of Waynesboro, and Samantha Lynn Helmick Cash of Churchville; four brothers; four grandchildren; and a special friend, Barbara Helmick.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, officiated by Rev. Stan Farthing.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Bear Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019