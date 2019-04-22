|
|
Raymond McClung Clark
Greenville - Raymond McClung Clark, 71, of Greenville, passed away, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Augusta Health. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Ruby Clark; son, Melvin Lee Clark; and two grandsons, Leslie Warren Clark and Jordon Douglas Clark.
Surviving are his children, Bobbye (Jason) Muterspaugh, R. D. (Angie) Clark, Shelly Lilley, Tonya Clark, Hope (Robin) Williams, all of Buena Vista; ex-wife and mother of all his children, Joyce Clark; a lifelong friend, H. R. Harrison of Fairfield, sisters, Betty Gilbert, of Buena Vista, Rita Shafer of High Point, N.C., brother, Robert Staton of Buena Vista; 15 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Ramsey officiating.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for any donations to be sent to Great Vision Pentecostal Assembly in his memory for the Southern Gospel Festival.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019