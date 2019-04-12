|
Raymond R. Hensley
Fishersville - Raymond R. Hensley, 90, of Fishersville, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1929, the son of the late John Gordon Hensley and Carrie (Glenn) Hensley.
He was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church. For many years he was active in the local Democratic Party, currently involved with the Fishersville Area Senior Citizens, and the Yes Choir.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Hensley; one grandchild, Terry Lynn Campbell; brothers, John C. Hensley, Charles E. Hensley, and Leonard P. Hensley; sister, Helen Hensley; and son-in-law, John W. "Sonny" Painter, Jr.
Surviving are his children, Sandi "Sue" Painter, Susan Elaine Campbell and her husband Wayne, Dwight Hensley and partner Tammy Kincaid, Janice Rankin and her husband Timothy, Adena George and her fiancé Mark Eppard; grandchildren: Chris, Chad, and Lisa Campbell, Joey, Tommy, Amy, and Jacob Hensley, John David, Steven, and Amber Painter, Timothy Downs, Timothy Rankin, Shane George, Brittany Hughes, and Brandon Mawyer; a number of great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Frank Hensley of Florida; sister, Marie Fitzgerald of Waynesboro; and brother-in-law, Francis Mawyer of Waynesboro.
A service will be conducted at 11:30 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fishersville Baptist Church by Rev. Steven Lookabaugh. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, at McDow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Augusta Regional S.P.C.A., 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019