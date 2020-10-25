Raymond R. Nuckoles, Jr.
Mint Spring - Raymond R. Nuckoles Jr, 88 of Mint Spring, Va. passed peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020.
He was born March 5, 1932 in Stuarts Draft, Va and was the son of the late Raymond R. and Ella Mae Campbell Nuckoles.
On June 26, 1957, he married Bonnie Marie Ralston who preceded him in death on Dec 29, 2016.
Ray was an Army Veteran and was retired from American Safety Razor. He attended Staunton Alliance Church.
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Ray) Carwell of Lofton, Va and Lisa (Bruce) Bonafiglia of Geneva, NY; three grandchildren, Marsha (Josh) Smith of Stuarts Draft, Jesse (Jessica) Carwell of Staunton and Joseph Sandridge of Mesa, AZ; four great grandsons, Beau, Jaxson and Levi Smith and Graham Carwell; two brothers, Russell (Margie) Nuckoles and Carl (Jan) Nuckoles; two sisters, Phyllis Western and Hazel Rexrode; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Charles Nuckoles and one sister, Dorothy Dotson.
A service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Henry Funeral Home, Staunton, Va with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Christian burial will be at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, Va immediately following the service.
Ray's family would like to thank the staff of Blue Ridge Christian Home and Dr. Rob Marsh.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
