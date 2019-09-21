|
Raymond William Jarvis
Middlebrook - Raymond William Jarvis, 83, widower of Ida Alleta (Hott) Jarvis of Middlebrook Village Road, Middlebrook, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Jarvis was born in Rockbridge County on December 12, 1935, a son of the late John Jacob and Viola Freedom (Sensabaugh) Jarvis.
Raymond was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church where he was a former deacon and assisted in the caretaking of the cemetery. He served in the United States Navy, and retired from McQuay in 1997 after thirty-five years as a welder. Raymond was a volunteer in the Middlebrook 4-H Livestock Club and the Middlebrook Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, farming, and cutting wood.
In addition to his parents and wife of sixty years, Raymond was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Renae Puffenbarger; two brothers, Harry and Wayne Jarvis; and five sisters, Elizabeth Grimm, Stella Jarvis, Frances Oliver, Geneva Mader, and Jean Tuennermann.
Surviving is his granddaughter, Ashley Renae Carroll and her husband Mark; a great-granddaughter Madison Laine Carroll all of Middlebrook; two brothers, Junior Jarvis and his wife Helen, of Middlebrook, and Jake Jarvis and his wife Mildred of Staunton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, and other times at the home of his granddaughter, Ashley and Mark Carroll at 146 Mish Barn Road in Middlebrook.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Middlebrook by Pastor David Taylor.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Dale, David, Doug, and Danny Grimm, Jeff and Steve Tuennermann, James Hemp, and Todd Jarvis.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Immanuel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, c/o Brenda Nuckoles, 4551 Walkers Creek, Middlebrook, Virginia 24459.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019