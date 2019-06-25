|
Rebecca B. Boyd
Staunton - Rebecca Eugenia (Brooks) Boyd, 67, wife of W. Elliott Boyd, Jr., of 692 Gloria Place, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born October 5, 1951, in Lexington, a daughter of the late Eugene Rowan, Sr., and Ruth Virginia (Chittum) Brooks.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Boyd was as a librarian in the Augusta County Public Schools.
She was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, family members include a daughter, Brooke Elizabeth Boyd of Staunton; two brothers, E.R. Brooks (Sue) of Raphine and Jeff Brooks and Gina of Raphine; a sister, Waltine Brooks Simmers of Bridgewater; a sister-in-law, Patti Boyd of Stuarts Draft; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church by the Revs. Malcon Brownlee and Kerry Foster. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Mt Carmel Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 8, Steeles Tavern, VA 24476.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 25 to June 28, 2019